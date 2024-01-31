MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $28,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 89.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $5,466,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 142.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,735.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,800.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,618.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1,407.74.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

