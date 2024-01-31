Security Financial Services INC. Sells 1,515 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $152.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $152.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

