Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.200-6.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.5 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $512.97 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $554.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.16.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $465.88.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $22,983,188. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

