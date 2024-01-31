STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,184 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

