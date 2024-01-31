Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE BBVA opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 169,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 76,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

