Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.220-1.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.7 %

KMI stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 67.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

