Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.060-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.0 million-$130.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.8 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.720 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 378.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

