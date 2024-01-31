Substratum (SUB) Price Up 76.1% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 49.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.36 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 76.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016594 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,644.85 or 1.00050665 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011241 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00192559 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036111 USD and is up 55.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.