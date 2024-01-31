Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,255 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 73.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 147,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.19.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7506 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

