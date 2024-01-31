Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,135 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHW opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $81.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

