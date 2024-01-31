Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market cap of $313.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

