Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 676 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $518,000. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

