1,556 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,076,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,569,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,221,000 after purchasing an additional 33,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $250.91 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $351.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.86 and a 200-day moving average of $247.25.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.