Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Dorman Products by 6.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Dorman Products Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.18 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

