Equitable Trust Co. Has $303,000 Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Energy

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.