Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (MCBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 1st

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

MCBI stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

