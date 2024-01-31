Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (MCBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 1st

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance
MCBI stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile
