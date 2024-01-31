Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Down 4.6%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 1,937,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,218,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Compass Point raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

