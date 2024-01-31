Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $223.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.62. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $230.61.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.