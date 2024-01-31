Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $180.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.42.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of AMD opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day moving average of $120.19. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $275.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,433.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

