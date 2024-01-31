BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,683 over the last three months. 28.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

