Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.85.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.