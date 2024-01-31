Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,047,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,707,000 after acquiring an additional 293,881 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,641,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,435,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after acquiring an additional 83,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after acquiring an additional 167,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,220,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,272,000 after acquiring an additional 445,573 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

