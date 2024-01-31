Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 71,437 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $945,000.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NURE opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 million, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Profile

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

