abrdn plc Has $21.64 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

abrdn plc lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.13% of Clorox worth $21,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after buying an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after buying an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,675,000 after buying an additional 119,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $145.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. Clorox’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

