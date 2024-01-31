abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 541,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,161 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Stride were worth $24,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 348.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stride by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Stride by 138.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

NYSE LRN opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stride news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

