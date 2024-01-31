HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $608.48

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $608.48 and last traded at $608.03, with a volume of 209972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $588.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.77.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $547.50 and its 200-day moving average is $511.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares in the company, valued at $928,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.