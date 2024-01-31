Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.47

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.47 and last traded at $91.47, with a volume of 155232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.91.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

