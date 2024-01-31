iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $135.77

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.77 and last traded at $135.76, with a volume of 162733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.07.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.03.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI World ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 37,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.