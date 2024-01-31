Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.12. 91,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 233,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Mitchell E. Levinson acquired 4,261 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $25,012.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,668.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mitchell E. Levinson bought 4,261 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $25,012.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,668.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan bought 90,118 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $843,504.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,966,180 shares in the company, valued at $346,003,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 623,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,351. Corporate insiders own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

