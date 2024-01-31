Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.66

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.66 and last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 210083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

Thermon Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

