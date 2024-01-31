iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.81

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.81 and last traded at $49.81, with a volume of 62427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,484,000 after buying an additional 677,624 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,620.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 698,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after buying an additional 657,494 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $24,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after buying an additional 421,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after buying an additional 353,427 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

