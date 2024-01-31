First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.61

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.61 and last traded at $58.57, with a volume of 82607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $792.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,177,000 after buying an additional 504,457 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,664,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,064.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 192,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 176,193 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,028,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,693 shares during the period.
About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF
The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- Med-tech stock Conmed dips ahead of big Q4 report…opportunity?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Here’s how Abercrombie’s “Chase” strategy keeps printing money
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 4 med tech stocks with improving prognosis for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.