Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 252,931 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 142,562 shares.The stock last traded at $126.51 and had previously closed at $125.37.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day moving average of $111.12.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.