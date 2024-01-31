First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.92

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.92 and last traded at $92.90, with a volume of 84188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.22.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 269.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

