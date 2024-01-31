Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.83

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.83 and last traded at $87.81, with a volume of 15303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.94.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0961 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDP. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 163.8% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 183,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

