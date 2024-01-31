Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.83

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.83 and last traded at $87.81, with a volume of 15303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.94.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0961 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
Featured Articles
