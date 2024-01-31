Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

