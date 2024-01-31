O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 104.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Clio Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clio Asset Management LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.1 %

ORLY opened at $1,041.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $972.33 and a 200-day moving average of $949.75. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $776.43 and a 12-month high of $1,047.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total value of $959,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,213 shares of company stock valued at $18,801,632. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

