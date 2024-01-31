CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in CarMax by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in CarMax by 456.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

KMX opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

