iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.30

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.30 and last traded at $94.29, with a volume of 106809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.63.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSI. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 134,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

