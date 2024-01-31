Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Shares Up 21.2%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 21.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 122,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 62,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Westhaven Gold Trading Down 5.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$26.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.