Traders Buy High Volume of KKR & Co. Inc. Call Options (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 16,332 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 266% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,467 call options.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $88.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

