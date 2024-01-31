JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from JD Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
JD Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of JD Bancshares stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. JD Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64.
JD Bancshares Company Profile
