JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from JD Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

JD Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of JD Bancshares stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. JD Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64.

JD Bancshares Company Profile

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

