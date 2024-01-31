Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Plans GBX 11 Dividend

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Capital Gearing Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of CGT opened at GBX 4,586.85 ($58.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,591.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,557.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,217.35 and a beta of 0.22. Capital Gearing has a 52-week low of GBX 4,325 ($54.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,010 ($63.69).
About Capital Gearing
