Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Plans GBX 11 Dividend

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Capital Gearing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CGT opened at GBX 4,586.85 ($58.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,591.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,557.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,217.35 and a beta of 0.22. Capital Gearing has a 52-week low of GBX 4,325 ($54.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,010 ($63.69).

Get Capital Gearing alerts:

About Capital Gearing

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.