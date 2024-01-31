AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

AWF stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $100,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

