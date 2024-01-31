Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $190.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

