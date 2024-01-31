Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:PTBS)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Potomac Bancshares stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Potomac Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Potomac Bancshares alerts:

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.