Dunedin Income Growth (LON:DIG) to Issue GBX 3.20 Dividend

Dunedin Income Growth (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Dunedin Income Growth Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LON:DIG opened at GBX 277 ($3.52) on Wednesday. Dunedin Income Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 248.97 ($3.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.52 ($3.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 276.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 270.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £407.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,538.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Dunedin Income Growth Company Profile

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

