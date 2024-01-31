Dunedin Income Growth (LON:DIG) to Issue GBX 3.20 Dividend

Dunedin Income Growth (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Dunedin Income Growth Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of LON:DIG opened at GBX 277 ($3.52) on Wednesday. Dunedin Income Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 248.97 ($3.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.52 ($3.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 276.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 270.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £407.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,538.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.27.
Dunedin Income Growth Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dunedin Income Growth
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Med-tech stock Conmed dips ahead of big Q4 report…opportunity?
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Here’s how Abercrombie’s “Chase” strategy keeps printing money
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 4 med tech stocks with improving prognosis for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.