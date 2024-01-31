Impact Healthcare REIT Declares Dividend of GBX 1.69 (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:IHR opened at GBX 86.59 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £358.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,167.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 77.10 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 108 ($1.37).

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

