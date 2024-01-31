Impact Healthcare REIT Declares Dividend of GBX 1.69 (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:IHR opened at GBX 86.59 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £358.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,167.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 77.10 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 108 ($1.37).
