Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) Announces GBX 1.65 Dividend

Lxi Reit (LON:LXI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lxi Reit Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:LXI opened at GBX 105.70 ($1.34) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.92. Lxi Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 82.05 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 121.40 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.22 and a beta of 0.42.

About Lxi Reit

LXI REIT plc invests in commercial property assets predominantly in the UK, let, or pre-let, on long (typically 20 to 30 years to expiry or first break), inflation-linked leases to a wide range of strong tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors. The Company may invest in fixed-price forward funded developments, provided they are pre-let to an acceptable tenant and full planning permission is in place.

