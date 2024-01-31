Diageo plc Declares Dividend of $0.41 (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,855.50 ($36.30) on Wednesday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,676 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,779.50 ($48.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,739.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,802.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,046.20.
In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,860 ($36.36) per share, for a total transaction of £8,265.40 ($10,507.75). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 305 shares of company stock worth $872,152. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
